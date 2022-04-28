Local elections are taking place across the UK, including Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, on Thursday, 5 May.

The polls will have a big say in dictating who runs council services. In South Yorkshire a new mayor will also be elected.

But the elections are also being seen as a big test of the public mood towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in the wake of the "partygate" scandal and amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and with the cost of living rising.

Is there an election taking place in your area?

In Yorkshire, there are metropolitan borough council elections taking place in the following areas (click on the links to find out more): Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield.

There is a district council election in Lincoln.

Unitary authority elections are taking place in Hull and North East Lincolnshire.

In each of the above local authority areas, only a third of seats are being contested. The remaining two thirds of councillors will retain their seats.

But an all-out election is taking place at North Yorkshire County Council. That means that all 90 council seats will be up for grabs. The newly elected councillors will then serve the first four years of a new single council authority in North Yorkshire.

Finally, there is a mayoral election taking place in South Yorkshire. Labour's Dan Jarvis announced last September that he would not be seeking re-election.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Credit: PA

Who can vote and when will the polls open?

Anyone over the age of 18 can vote, but you must be registered to do so and the deadline has now passed to register for the 5 May elections.

Polls will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

How do you vote and can you vote online?

You can vote in person at a polling station. You do not need ID in order to do so.

You'll be sent a poll card just before an election telling you when to vote and at which polling station. You can also find your local polling station here. You can only vote at the polling station location on your card.

Anyone who was registered in time could also vote by post, but the deadline for postal voting has now passed.

There was also the possibility to apply for someone else to vote for you, called a proxy vote. The deadline for this has also passed.

It is not possible to vote online.

Some of the counts will be done overnight. Credit: ITV News

When will we know the results?

Some of the counts are being carried out overnight on 5 May, so results will start to be announced early on Friday morning, 6 May.

Many of the counts will not take place until Friday and so some results will not be known until later on 6 May.