Rugby league star Zak Hardaker will miss his second debut for Leeds Rhinos after suffering a seizure shortly after returning to the club.

The 30-year-old has been ruled out of Friday's game against Hull KR at Headingley after collapsing while out walking with his young son on Tuesday, 26 April.

He was treated by a paramedic living nearby and taken to Pinderfields Hospital where he was assessed, before being discharged home.

Hardaker said: "Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived.

"It does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

"It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible."

Zak Hardaker was discharged from Wigan Warriors on Friday Credit: Press Association

The 30-year-old England international, who is from Pontefract, had only just returned to Leeds Rhinos this week on a short term contract after being released by Wigan Warriors.

He played 154 times for the club between 2011 and 2017.

On the day he collapsed, the fullback had trained with his new team mates in the morning before attending a community team activity after lunch and returning home.

In a statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "At this moment in time our only concern is Zak’s health and we will provide to him and his family with whatever support is required.

"The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery."