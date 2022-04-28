A temporary plaque put up in place of a stolen memorial for a victim of racist policing has been vandalised.

The original blue plaque dedicated to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge shortly after it was unveiled on Monday 25 April. West Yorkshire Police launched a hate crime investigation.

Now a temporary substitute, which had been installed while funds were being raised for a permanent replacement, has also been attacked.

Leeds Civic Trust, which was behind the original memorial, has raised more than £2,300 after launching a fundraising page on Wednesday in response to the theft.

The society posted on Twitter: "Just heard reports that [the] lovely replacement plaque has been torn down…anyway you do, you love, you won’t stop us!"

Mr Oluwale, a 35-year-old Nigerian immigrant, was repeatedly beaten by officers before drowning in the River Aire as he fled police in April 1969. Two officers were later jailed.

As part of efforts to commemorate Mr Oluwale, a bridge has recently been installed across the river, which is now the site of the memorial plaque.

Commenting about the damaged temporary plaque, one Twitter user said they were "shocked and appalled", while another said: "Why not put it somewhere higher and inaccessible".

Jonathan Pryor and Abigail Katung, who were behind the temporary plaque, went back to the bridge on Thursday 28 April to replace it once again. They said: "We have plenty more where that came from."

In response, the site is now being monitored by CCTV and there are plans to display the plaque on screens in Millenium Square and at Leeds Market.