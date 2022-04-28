Voters in South Yorkshire will head to the polls on Thursday 5 May to choose who they would like to be their next mayor.

There are six candidates hoping to get your votes this year and our Political Correspondent, Harry Horton, has been to meet them:

David Bettney served in the British Army and is the Social Democratic Party candidate. For the past 12 years he's worked in the commercial sector in Yorkshire and the Middle East.

The Yorkshire Party candidate is Barnsley businessman Simon Biltcliffe. He's also chair of Barnsley FC’s Reds in the Community group.

Charity Worker Oliver Coppard is the Labour Party candidate. He stood as the Sheffield Hallam Labour candidate against Nick Clegg in the 2015 general election.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Joe Otten. He is a former software developer and has been a councillor on Sheffield City Council for 11 years.

Clive Watkinson is a Barnsley businessman and is the Conservative candidate. He's a director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

The Green Party candidate is senior analyst Bex Whyman. Bex has previously stood in a council election in Rotherham in 2017.