A woman who was life fighting for life after being repeatedly stabbed by her jealous ex-boyfriend says she is "scared to fall in love again" after he was jailed.

Cynthi Dolgeová, 23, was subjected to what police called an "extremely brutal and frightening attack" by Jack Sutton in Scarborough in December last year – a week after they had split up.

She was stabbed 11 times in her face, chest and arms in the incident at Londebsorough Road. Detectives said she was lucky to survive.

Sutton, of Mount View Avenue, fled the scene but was found in a back garden an hour later.

Jack Sutton pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He later admitted attempted murder and was jailed for 16 years.

Cynthi, who has returned to her native Czech Republic since the attack, said: "It's hard. I really loved him. It's scary to fall in love again."

The couple met in Czech Republic when Sutton was working there in 2020 and moved to England with him in February 2021.

She said he became controlling – telling her not to meet with friends or family and accusing her of sleeping with other men.After plans to move to Germany were shelved because of visa problems Cynthi discovered Sutton was cheating on her.

She said: "With Covid and being here alone, we stayed together. He was always telling me if I break up with him he would kill himself and it would be my fault – it wasn't easy to leave him."

They eventually separated in early December, but agreed to meet to discuss their relationship. On the night of the attack Sutton stole Cynthi's identity documents but later went to see her at her friend's house. It was there that he stabbed her.

Cynthis suffered extensive injuries. Credit: MEN Media

Cynthi said: "I remember I didn't felt any pain, I was just really scared – I realised what was happening when the knife got stuck in my ribs and he couldn't get it out.

"He was kicking my head like a ball. I was lying on the floor and he was saying 'I'm going to kill you'."

The attack left her with life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung and punctured liver. She was treated at Hull Royal Infirmary before being discharged.

She said: "I'm proud of myself. For ages I couldn't look at myself in the mirror because the scars reminded me of him but now I can do something and tell people.

"I'm lucky to be alive, the mental abuse and what he was doing to me wasn't normal. I feel like a lot of people know about domestic violence but the mental abuse you suffer is so much more, it hurts in a different way.

"You can see a bruise from being physically hurt but you can't see mental abuse."