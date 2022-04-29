A driver was stopped for causing a danger to other road users after police saw a truck precariously strapped to the back of his pick-up vehicle.

Humberside Police posted a picture of the lorry, seen with the vehicle overhanging its base, along with the quip: "Not really a pick-up truck... more like a picked up truck."

They added: "Driver dealt with for load likely to cause danger and prohibited until the truck unloaded."

Twitter users responded with questions about how the driver had managed to get the truck loaded in the first place.

One wrote: "You really do wonder what went through the drivers mind, when they stepped back and said to themselves 'yeah, that'll be fine'."

Others pointed out the irony that he had a high-visibility safety vest attached to the back.