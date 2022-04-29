A 26-year-old man has been jailed after the parents of a schoolgirl found an explicit picture of him on their daughter's iPad.

Lee Marvel sent the indecent image of himself to the 12-year-old after exchanging messages with her in 2019.Marvel, of Rutland Street Grimsby, initially claimed his internet account had been hacked and later told police the girl had asked her for the photograph.

But in court he admitted sending the indecent image.In her victim impact statement the girl told police she had suffered stress and strained relationships with her family.

Representing Marvel, Craig Lowe said he had demonstrated that he would not offend again and had learned his lesson. He said references spoke of his client as "kind, loving and caring."Sentencing Marvel to eight months in prison, Judge Michael Fanning said: "This is a serious offence, sending indecent image."It is often the case, the next stage is trying to meet someone being groomed for sex. The aim is to try to catch people taking preparatory steps before sexual contact. She was just 12 years old. You were 24. You should have known better. You tried to blame other people."

He added: "What you were thinking is beyond any right-thinking individual. You have damaged her. You appear to have ruined a young life. It is a matter of luck it was discovered and this could have progressed to something more serious."The judge also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years banning Marvel from any contact with girls.