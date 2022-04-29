Police say they are "extremely concerned" for a non-verbal man from North Yorkshire who has not been seen for almost two days.

North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for help to find 62-year-old Douglas Neil Brown, known as "Neil" or "Tosker", who went missing just after 6pm on Wednesday, 27 April.

He was last seen leaving the Red Bear pub in Thirsk Market Place, when he was pictured on CCTV wearing a short sleeved burgundy t-shirt, black body warmer, grey chinos and grey or black trainers with a white sole.

Mr Brown was seen on CCTV on 27 April. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Mr Brown is around 5ft 6ins tall, with grey hair. He walks with a limp and has no upper teeth and is non-verbal.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare. Neil often uses the bus to travel around and was meant to be getting the Ripon bus home to Topcliffe on Wednesday evening but did not return home."

Anyone with information should call 101.