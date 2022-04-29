Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old woman was raped on the Trans Pennine Trail in South Yorkshire.

The attack happened off Bradberry Balk Lane, Barnsley, at around 2am on Friday, 22 April.

The attacker is described as white and possibly in his 20s.

Det Con Dan Morley said: "This was an extremely concerning incident and the young woman involved has been left very distressed.

"She is being supported by specially trained officers and an investigation is underway to trace the suspect."

He said police want to trace three people who are believed to have spoken to the victim near the Lidl store on Bradberry Balk Lane before the incident.

"They are believed to be a woman and two men, who were walking two large dogs. I’d urge these individuals to get in touch as we believe they may greatly assist us with our enquiries," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555111.