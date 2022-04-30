Free spectacular open-air light and sound show 'About Us' arrives in Hull

Hull's Queen Victoria Square will play host to a free open air event every day this week as part of a touring show celebrating creativity in the UK.

'About Us' is the first event of the UNBOXED festival across the UK which runs until 6th May 2022.

Organisers have worked with school children across the region to create the 25-minute show which combines live choirs, video projection and poetry to tell the story of our 13 billion years of history from the Big Bang to present day.

About Us features poems and scratch animations from young people from schools in Yorkshire. Credit: Julian Sutcliffe

Organises are hoping tens of thousand of people will watch the show throughout the week.

Lysander Ashton, Director, About Us, said the 'energy of Hull' is one of the reasons the city was chosen to stage the event.