A man who punched a police officer so hard he felt his "nose explode" and left him covered in blood, has been jailed.

Ocal Bilal, of Hopwood Close in Hull attacked the officer after he challenged him about not wearing a seat belt.

The police officer needed surgery for life-changing injuries and was left struggling to breath, dizzy and concussed, Hull Crown Court heard.

He suffered serious psychological effects and felt "extremely traumatised" by what happened.

Ocal fled from the scene but was found hiding in a bush shortly afterwards. His hands were covered in blood.

The 27-year-old denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on the officer on 2 August 2020 but he was convicted by a jury after a trial.

It was a retrial after a previous jury last year had been unable to reach a verdict.

Judge John Thackray QC told the court that the police officer may never "fully recover" from the effects of the assault.

"He joined the police force to serve and protect members of the public and that is what he was doing when he was giving you cautionary words of advice.

"He was seeking to protect you from yourself and to make you safe by reminding you to wear your seat belt.

"It is very obvious that you are very hostile to the police. You have demonstrated not a jot of remorse."

The policeman said in a statement: "I was merely trying to do my lawful duty. The last thing I expected on that day was to be severely attacked and left with life-changing injuries. I felt my nose explode."

The officer had been constantly reliving it and had been in a state of constant exhaustion and unable to live a normal life.

"It has affected my confidence massively," he said. "The impact of a completely unprovoked and savage attack has been huge."

Ocal was sentenced to four years in prison.