Skip to content

Rotherham United secure automatic promotion to Championship

Rotherham United claimed victory of Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium Credit: PA

Rotherham United fans are celebrating tonight after victory against Gillingham secures their promotion back into the Championship.

The Millers won 2-0 away at the Priestfield Stadium - with goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly.

The result sees Rotherham finish second in League one, two points behind champions Wigan.

Rotherham United fans celebrate promotion after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One match Credit: PA

It is the fourth time in nine seasons the club has won promotion to the Championship, but for life-long fans like Paul Chuckle, it doesn't make it any less exciting, describing the win as "fantastic."

"We are not going to yo yo this time," he added. "We are going to stay there and go into the Premier League."

12,000 Rotherham fans descend on Wembley for Papa John's Trophy final

Rotherham United win Papa John's EFL Trophy in extra time thriller at Wembley