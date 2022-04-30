Victim's courage commended as Doncaster abuser jailed for coercive control

A 41 year old man from Doncaster who subjected a woman to years of violence and abuse including threats to burn down her home, has been jailed.

Christopher Dee, also known as Christopher Williams, formerly of Nelson Road, Edlington, was found guilty of coercive control and threats to damage property at Sheffield Crown Court.

Dee, whose catalogue of abuse dates back to 2013, was arrested in February 2021 after his victim bravely reported what he had done to her to the police.

Whilst on bail, he breached his bail conditions and repeatedly harassed his victim, threatening to harm her. He was then re-arrested.

Dee was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Speaking on his sentencing, Detective Constable Alexandra Owen said: “I am pleased that Dee has been rightly handed a custodial sentence.

“He terrorised his victim over a number of years, controlling, abusing her and being violent.

“I hope that, whilst it cannot undo the pain he has caused, this sentencing can help to provide her with closure and enable her to move forward in her life.

“I’d like to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting what was happening to her.

“If you are suffering from abuse or violence of any kind, or you know someone who is, please speak to us. You are not alone. We are here, we will listen and we will take steps to support you.

“Call 101, 999 in an emergency, or report online.”