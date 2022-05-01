Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a house in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to the property in George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday, 1 May, following reports of two people being injured.

They found the bodies of a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained. Formal identification has yet to be carried out.

A cordon is in place at the property while forensics teams carry out examinations and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries.

Det Insp Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry for Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

"We have specialist officers working with the family and we will do our best to support and look after them.

"The tragic events of this afternoon must be a real shock to people living in the area and I want to make clear that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened.

"We have a team of officers diligently working on this investigation and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry."

He appealed for information from anyone who saw "anything that seemed odd or out of place, or heard anything that suggested a disturbance in or around the area".

He added: "Sometimes even the most seemingly small piece of information can prove significant."

Anyone with information should call the force via 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.