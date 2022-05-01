Play Brightcove video

A commemorative parade and service has taken place through Sheffield to mark the 40th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield.

People lined the streets on Sunday 1 May to watch veterans and sea cadets march from City Hall to Sheffield Cathedral, where wreaths were laid and a two minute silence observed.

On 4 May 1982, during the Falklands war, the Royal Navy warship HMS Sheffield was struck by an Argentine missile and later sank on 10 May.

Of the 268 crew, many were taken to safety, but 20 were killed and more injured.

On 4 May 1982, during the Falklands war, the Royal Navy warship HMS Sheffield was struck by an Argentine missile

The ship was the first British warship to be lost in 37 years, and the first of four lost during the Falklands conflict. Today, the shipwreck is a protected war grave.

Among the veterans attending was Shaun Lee from Cleethorpes, who served on the ship, he said today has brought back many memories: "Today for the the 40th anniversary, the turnout is absolutely fantastic and a lot of lads in there as well that are still struggling with things, so it's been a very emotional day for all of us."

The Lord Lieutenant and Lord Mayor of Sheffield took the salute accompanied by other senior dignitaries.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Gail Smith, said: "We invite all of Sheffield to join as we commemorate the 40th Anniversary of this significant event in our City's and our Country's history.

Veterans and sea cadets marched through the streets of Sheffield

"As well as losing our prestigious warship, many lives were lost during the conflict in the Falklands and we mustn't forget the sacrifices made by those who fought, and all those who still do today, to protect our freedom.

"It is an honour for me to take the salute on behalf of Sheffield, on this very important day of remembrance."

The parade set off from City Hall on Sunday 1 May

A new memorial, made of Sheffield stainless steel, is being unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Wednesday 4 May.

The HMS Sheffield Association Committee commissioned the memorial to celebrate the service of those who served in the 3 ships (Cruiser, Destroyer and Frigate) that bore the name of HMS Sheffield.

It is also intended that the memorial acts as a place of remembrance for the 20 members of the Ship's Company lost in action whilst serving on the Destroyer in 1982 during the Falklands Conflict.