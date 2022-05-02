Police investigating the deaths of two people at a house in Lincolnshire have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.Officers are “working hard to establish the facts” around the deaths of a woman believed to be in her 30s and a man thought to be in his 40s, at the property in Sleaford.Lincolnshire Police said while they are investigating the exact circumstances they are satisfied that they do not need to look for anyone else and that there is no wider threat to the public.Emergency services were called to a house in George Street just after 4pm on Sunday, following reports of two people being injured in the property.The man was found dead at the house while the woman was found injured and confirmed dead at the scene, police said.The force said that post-mortem examinations and formal identification have not yet been carried out for either individual, but are expected to take place later this week.In an update on Monday, Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public.“As soon as we can update with more information, we will.”