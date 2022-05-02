Man critically injured after stabbing at Bradford mosque

A man is in a critical condition after being attacked with a knife at a mosque in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the Islamic Centre on Newton Street in Bradford at around 10am on Monday.

A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was arrested from a nearby address and is currently in police custody. West Yorkshire Police said it is not seeking anyone else.

It comes as people gathered at the mosque for the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Both the victim and suspect had attended separately at the Islamic Centre prior to the attack taking place.

The matter is not being treated as a hate or terrorist related incident at this time

Chief Superintendent Rob McCoubrey of Bradford Police, said: “This is clearly a distressing incident for the victim’s family and local community and West Yorkshire Police will continue to provide visible reassurance and support as the investigation progresses. "