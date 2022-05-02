Scunthorpe hospital patient kicked police officer in head

A Humberside Police officer was kicked in the head as he struggled with a hospital patient he was interviewing over suspected crimes, a court heard.Calum Haskins, 27, had taken a suspected overdose of diazepam and alcohol and was taken to Scunthorpe General Hospital on April 1. He went on to assault PC Michael Bleby.Haskins, of Queensway, Scunthorpe admitted the assault and also admitted harassment, putting him in breach of a restraining order not to contact a former partner. Two further offences of breach of suspended court orders were also admitted as well as two offences of shoplifting in Brigg.

Calum Haskins, 27 Credit: MEN MEDIA

The suspended sentences were for handling stolen goods and shop theft.Prosecuting at Grimsby Crown Court, Ben Hammersley said a quantity of money was taken from a business vehicle owned by a friend who had invited Haskins to her home in January last year. When her partner returned later he discovered hundreds of euros had been taken from the home.

The second suspended sentence was for shop lifting, including from Tesco in Brigg. Haskins had earlier been given a restraining order not to contact an ex-partner. But on March 31, he visited her home in an intoxicated state, told the prosecutor.The following day Haskins was rushed to Scunthorpe General Hospital, where police later interviewed him. Mr Hammersley said the defendant was throwing his arms around wildly.He said: "The police officer tried to prevent him from injuring himself. But as he did, the officer felt he was reaching for his Taser. He was thrashing around and the officer was kicked in the head," told the prosecutor.For Haskins, Fatima Zafar told how her client had suffered an horrific childhood at the hands of a stepfather and his friends and later went into care. The escalation in his criminal behaviour had corresponded to the breakdown of his long-standing relationship. She said he suffered anxiety and depression.She said: "He recognises keenly that he wants to live a different life."Judge Michael Fanning read a report recording Haskins' 100 per cent attendance with probation service staff. He said he had to activate the suspended sentence orders and told Haskins his breach of the restraining order was deliberate."You kicked out at the police officer in hospital. That is a place where people do not want to see this kind of violence," said the judge. He jailed Haskins for a total of 13 months and said the restraining order had to continue indefinitely.