Three arrested after serious assault in Doncaster town centre

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was left in a critical condition in Doncaster town centre.

Police were called at 9.40pm following reports of an assault after a man was kicked out of Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street.

A man was found with significant injuries. Officers administered initial first aid at the scene and the victim was subsequently transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.