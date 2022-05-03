Police are appealing for information after 64 sheep were stolen from a field in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they believe a wagon would have been used to take the animals, worth tens of thousands of pounds, from Legram Lane, at Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge.

It happened between 5pm on Wednesday, 27 April, and 7am the following day.

In total, 48 ewes in lamb and 16 hoggs were stolen.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of 28 April."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.