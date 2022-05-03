Four teenagers had to be removed from the side of a motorway as they tried to make a social media video.

The youths, whose ages were not given, were met with "stern words of wisdom" in the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police and traffic officers attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

The youths were warned by police. Credit: Highways Yorkshire

In a tweet, National Highways Yorkshire said: "If there is one message we would like to firmly get across today it’s a #RoadSafety message.

"The motorway is no place to make #TikTok videos."

They added that the youngsters were removed by traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police and finished the tweet with the hashtag "#NoPlayground”.

A Highways England spokesman said it is believed the teenagers were making a social media video, possibly for TikTok or Snapchat.