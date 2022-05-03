A retired Sheffield vicar who repeatedly beat a parishioner with a bamboo stick over the course of almost a decade has been given an absolute discharge.

Hilary Alflatt was found to have committed a series of assaults on the woman by a jury earlier this year but did not face a full criminal trial as he was deemed unfit by doctors.

The court heard how Alflatt – now aged 87 and suffering from advanced dementia – had entered into a relationship with the woman after she turned to him for support when he was a parish vicar in Sheffield in the 1980s following her divorce.

Alflatt, who now lives in a care home in North Yorkshire, would punish the woman for disobeying him, including hitting her with a cane.

Judge Sophie McKone said he had breached the trust she had put in him in the most "bizarre and cruel way."

"By his own admission he suggested that she take a vow of obedience to him and a vow of poverty.

"She had to kiss his feet when she saw him and called him master."

The court was told how the woman lived in a "permanent state of fear" of what the defendant would do to her.

Alflatt, previously known as Malcolm, would have faced a prison term if he was fit enough to stand.

But the Judge said she was unable to hand out a custodial sentence due to Mr Alflatt being "in the final months of life" and had no other choice than to impose the absolute discharge.Earlier this year, the Bishop of Sheffield apologised to the victim, who cannot be identified.

The Rt Reverend Dr Pete Wilcox said: "It is a matter of deep shame that a former priest in the Church of England, serving in this Diocese of Sheffield, has been found by a jury to have committed an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in a pattern of abuse which lasted a decade.

"Clerical abuse is a grievous breach of trust, which almost always, as in this case, causes life-long harm.

"I wish to apologise unreservedly to the survivor of this abuse for what she suffered and to pay tribute to her bravery in coming forward to seek justice."