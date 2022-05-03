Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Bradford mosque

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in an attack at a mosque in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the Islamic Centre on Newton Street in Bradford at around 10am on Monday (2 May). A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Fezan Hussain, 26, of Radfield Road, Wyke has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates tomorrow morning (4 May).

The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police say the matter is not being treated as a hate or terrorist related incident at this time.

Chief Superintendent Rob McCoubrey of Bradford Police, said: “This is clearly a distressing incident for the victim’s family and local community and West Yorkshire Police will continue to provide visible reassurance and support as the investigation progresses. "