A 26-year-old man who threatened a woman with a machete and attacked two police officers who tried to help her, has been jailed.

Ian Plastow, of Manifold Road, Scunthorpe, admitted attacking the woman and later assaulting two police officers when he appeared at Grimsby Crown Court.

The prosecution told the court how Plastow had been out drinking with the woman before getting into a row and dragging her out of his car and into his caravan, at Manifold caravan park in Manifold Road.

He hit her head against wooden slats at the doorway and then held a machete to her throat before she tried to run to a neighbouring caravan to raise the alarm. But he dragged her back.

Two police officers found the victim crying in the caravan bathroom with injuries to her face and head. As they tried to arrest Plastow, he became violent and struggled with the police officers resulting in one of them suffering a fractured finger.

The woman needed hospital treatment for her injuries which included a lump to the back of her head, bruises and marks her her neck and a cut below her left eye.

In her victim impact statement she told how she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the attack.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: "The bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal.

"The sentence is well deserved and hopefully Ian’s time behind bars will provide his victim with some comfort that justice has now been served.

"Violence is never okay, and we would encourage anybody who has come to harm at the hands of another to come forward."

Judge Michael Fanning imposed a two-year prison sentence for the assault on the woman and a further two months in prison for the assault on the police officer.

A further sentence of one month for the assault on the second police officer will run concurrently.