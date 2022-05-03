Police have appealed for information after a violent clash at a village pub in South Yorkshire.

One man was stabbed when nine masked men attacked a group who were in the Hare and Hounds, on Church Lane in Dore, Sheffield, with weapons including a knife, pool cues and rocks.

The masked group then ran off through a churchyard on to Vicarage Lane.

The victims suffered various injuries.

Police say the attackers got away in a light-coloured vehicle, similar to a Skoda Fabia, which was captured on CCTV heading down Vicarage Lane towards Savage Lane.

The incident happened at around 9.55pm on 8 April.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are now looking for any further information which could help us identify the offenders, the vehicle or anyone who captured footage of the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.