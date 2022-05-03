A mother-of-three who twice had sex with a schoolboy and then tried to blame him has been jailed.

Laura Stephenson, 28, exchanged "flirty" messages with the 15-year-old in 2018 before taking advantage of him in her house while her boyfriend was working away.

The victim - who suffered mental health issues - confided in his GP, who made a referral to social care.

Stephenson, of Rotherham, told police the sex was consensual, although she felt guilty, and attempted to blame him.

But she admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child when she appeared before Sheffield Crown Court.

She was jailed for 21 months and handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. She was also ordered to pay victim costs of £140.

Investigating officer Natalie Duffy, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy’s age, but this wasn’t enough to stop her, and instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions. "She exploited a family’s trust in her and I’m thankful that this is reflected in her receiving a custodial sentence and being placed on the register."

She praised the victim's "tremendous courage" throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Duffy added: "Abuse like this can have life-long, damaging impacts for victims and we will do all we can, alongside social care, to support those at risk and seek justice on their behalf."