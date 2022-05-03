Murder investigation launched after man dies in fight outside Doncaster bar

A murder investigation is underway after a man who was injured in a fight outside a bar in Doncaster died of his injuries.

Police said 30-year-old Jamie Adam Kelly, from Leeds, was seriously hurt in an "altercation" outside Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street at around 9.40pm on Sunday night (May 1) after a man was ejected from the venue.

Officers provided CPR on the victim at the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

He died of his injuries on Monday May 2.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder after they were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have thanked members of the public who have come forward to help its enquiry so far but are still appealing for witnesses to the incident.