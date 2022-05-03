Detectives have reiterated that they remain committed to catching the killers of a seven-year-old boy 25 years ago – after his mother said she had lost faith in police.

Joe McCafferty was sleeping at his aunt's house in Haywood in Huddersfield on 3 May 1997 when petrol was poured through the letter box and set alight.

West Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive enquiries since his death without success.

Last month Joe's mother, Tracy, handed in a 11,000 signature petition calling on the Prime Minister to order an independent inquiry into the case.

She said she had lost faith in West Yorkshire Police's ability to solve the crime.

Joe died in the fire at his aunt's house in 1997

But, speaking on the 25th anniversary of his death, Det Chief Insp Sharron Kaye of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Our investigation remains open and we remain committed to finding the persons responsible.

"It is now 25 years since Joe’s death and I believe that vital information to identify those responsible is in existence but, for whatever reason, has not been shared with the police.

"I would ask that person to reflect and to use the upcoming significant anniversary as an opportunity to come forward."

"Whatever your reasons for not speaking, it is not too late to do so now."

Speaking to ITV News in April, Ms McCafferty said she had lost confidence in West Yorkshire Police to find Joe's killers.

"I shouldn't still be doing appeals after all this time," she said.

"I think if West Yorkshire Police could have solved the investigation, they would have solved it in 1997, I really don't think they can solve it [now]."

She is being supported by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, who said he would raise the case with the Home Secretary and the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.

He added: "We aren't going to give up on this we're going to find out who killed Joe McCafferty and whether we can now still bring them to justice."