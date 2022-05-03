Police have issued a warning about a large, slow-moving convoy travelling 40 miles across East and South Yorkshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police will escort lorries carrying abnormal loads from Goole docks to Sheffield on Tuesday night, 3 May.

The convoy, stretching 70m in length, 6.5m wide and weighing 300 tonnes, will set off at 8pm before moving along the M62, to the M18 and then the M1.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team said: "We will leave the M1 at junction 34 then, Shepcote Lane, Greenland Road before turning into Davey Markhams on Prince of Wales Road.

"We don't anticipate any major traffic delays due to the time of night but please note that as we leave the M18 onto the M1 north we will be holding back all following traffic as only one load at a time can cross Thurcroft interchange.

"Please have a little patience if you are stuck behind us but this is for everyone's safety."

No other traffic will be able to pass the convoy after it leaves the M1, the force said.

Tonight's convoy is one of a number of loads being moved on various nights up to 13 May.