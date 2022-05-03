Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-three who was found dead along with her partner in a house in Lincolnshire.

The bodies of Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at the property on George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday, 1 May, following reports of two people being injured.

Police have not revealed how they died but said they are not looking for anyone else.

Mrs Gabaliene, who was a mother to three young children, was a member of the martial arts club Sleaford Fight Academy.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: "We are devastated to learn that one of the victims was one of our own."

Diana was a member of Sleaford Fight Academy. Credit: Sleaford Fight Academy

They added: "D was one of our original members... A shy girl who asked a member of staff if she could join in as she was too scared to approach us herself.

"From there she fell in love with the sport and became one of our longest, most hard working students. Her confidence grew and she became a huge part of the club, even represented us in the ring last December.

"Everybody who met D loved her."

The couple were found dead on George Street, Sleaford. Credit: MEN Media

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our family liaison officers are in contact with the families.

"Our investigation continues into the tragic events and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved."