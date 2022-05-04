Detectives investigating the deaths of a couple who found dead in Lincolnshire say the incident is "unprecedented".

The bodies of Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at the property on George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday, 1 May, following reports of two people being injured.

Investigations are continuing in the area and post mortem examinations are due to take place on Thursday, 5 May.

Chief Insp Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, said it was too early to speculate about what had happened, but he said the discovery of the couple's bodies had been met with widespread "shock".

The couple were found dead on George Street, Sleaford. Credit: MEN Media

"Sleaford is a very safe place," he said. "This kind of incident is unprecedented around here. Neighbours and residents knew the family and were friendly with them. They were well established in the community."

The couple, who were originally from Lithuania, had three children and had been in the UK for several years.

Ms Gabaliene was a member of a martial arts school, who said she was loved by "everybody". She also worked for a care home in the Holdingham area.

Diana was a member of Sleaford Fight Academy. Credit: Sleaford Fight Academy

In a statement, the company said: "We were extremely saddened to learn of the death of Diana Gabaliene.

"Diana had worked for Glenholme for a year and a half at our Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford. She was a highly valued member of the team and will be missed by colleagues and residents alike.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

Chief Insp Vickers said officers had found the investigation difficult.

He said: "Police officers can be involved in horrific and traumatic incidents and, while they learn ways to cope, we are still as shocked as anybody could be and what was found at the property was very difficult.

"What I would say is that we have a dedicated team of detectives who are determined to doing their best and providing the family with answers."

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.