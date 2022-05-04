Sheffield boxer and father-of-two in induced coma after head injury in boxing match
A boxer from Sheffield is in hospital in an induced coma after being seriously injured during a fight.
Father-of-two Luis Palmer was hurt by a "heavy punch" during his bout against Grant Quigley at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow last Thursday. He was treated in the ring and taken to hospital suffering from a bleed on the brain.
The 28-year-old light heavyweight, who has studied in Leeds, only made his debut as a professional boxer in Leeds in February and was competing in just his fourth professional fight.
Palmer trains at the Concrete Canvas Boxing Gym in Jordanthorpe in Sheffield.
A spokesman from the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed to ITV News that he remains in hospital.
The fight was staged as part of a night of boxing in honour of Scottish boxer Kash Farooq, who was forced to hang up his gloves in January following medical advice.