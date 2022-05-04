A boxer from Sheffield is in hospital in an induced coma after being seriously injured during a fight.

Father-of-two Luis Palmer was hurt by a "heavy punch" during his bout against Grant Quigley at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow last Thursday. He was treated in the ring and taken to hospital suffering from a bleed on the brain.

The 28-year-old light heavyweight, who has studied in Leeds, only made his debut as a professional boxer in Leeds in February and was competing in just his fourth professional fight.

Palmer (right), fought Mali Wright at the Leeds First Direct Arena. Credit: PA

Palmer trains at the Concrete Canvas Boxing Gym in Jordanthorpe in Sheffield.

A spokesman from the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed to ITV News that he remains in hospital.

The fight was staged as part of a night of boxing in honour of Scottish boxer Kash Farooq, who was forced to hang up his gloves in January following medical advice.