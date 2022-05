Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large barn fire in Barnsley.

Six fire engines attended the blaze in Goldthorpe at around 10.30pm last night (3 May), where a barn full of hay was alight.

An 80 by 40 metre barn full of hay was alight. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

There are no reports of injuries.

A full investigation into the cause is due to begin once the fire has been fully extinguished.