Mel B dedicated her honour to "all the other women" facing domestic violence after she collected an MBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

The 46-year-old pop star was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning, 4 May, for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Real name Melanie Brown, Mel first rose to prominence as Scary Spice in the Spice Girls and became a patron of the charity Women's Aid in 2018 after leaving what she described as an abusive relationship.

"I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing," she said.

Mel B with the Spice Girls in 1997 Credit: PA

"It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women.

"Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.

"So I’m their voice because we’ve all been through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived."

Mel has become a prominent domestic violence campaigner after leaving what she said was a 10-year ordeal with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B claims Stephen Belafonte subjected her to years of abuse. Credit: PA

He has repeatedly denied allegations that he was abusive towards her.

Last year Mel launched a campaign in her home city of Leeds to raise awareness of domestic violence.

'I've made something worthy'

Asked about her conversation with Prince William after receiving her award, she said: "He commended me on all my work that I’ve been doing, and he goes, 'I’m so sorry you went through such a horrible time'.

"He did say, 'I can’t believe I’m giving you one of these – I’m delighted'."

Asked about her career highlights, she said: "I’ve had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I’ve made something worthy."

She also hinted at more to come from the Spice Girls, adding: "There’s so much stuff but I don’t want to say anything until it’s actually happening and I don’t want to jinx myself and I

