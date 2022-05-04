Violent robbers who left an elderly customer with a broken hip in a raid on a West Yorkshire hairdressing salon have had their prison sentences increased.

Royston Thomas and Aaron Bonner violently attacked the owner of the business in Brighouse and stole around £100 from the cash draw in the incident in 2018.

An 87-year-old woman, who was a customer in the salon, fractured her hip when she was thrown to the floor as Thomas and Bonner stole her handbag.

The pair were convicted of robbery at Bradford Crown Court in February of this year. Bonner was sentenced to five years in prison. Thomas was jailed for six years.

But the Solicitor General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme and judges agreed the original sentences were not harsh enough.

Bonner's jail term has now been increased to six years, while Thomas' sentence has increased to eight years with a three-year extended licence.

Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP said: "This particularly violent robbery was a terrifying incident for the hair salon owner and customers.”

"I believed that the behaviour of Royston Thomas and Aaron Bonner warranted a stronger sentence, and I am glad that the Court agreed."