Tributes have been paid to a long-serving nurse whose organs were donated as a "last act of service" following his death in a cycling accident.

Tom Gilmore, 75 , died on Sunday, 1 May, at Leeds General Infirmary from injuries he suffered while cycling on Gloverhshaw Lane, near Eldwick, Bingley, two days earlier. No other vehicles were involved.

Mr Gilmore, of Baildon, had worked as a nurse for more than 40 years in hospitals across Leeds and Bradford.

He was married for 48 years to wife Liz, as well as being a "much loved" father-of-two and grandfather-of-five.

West Yorkshire Police said the family wanted to thank the emergency services for their help.

A force spokesperson said: "In particular they would like to thank both the team on ward L3 of the Jubilee Wing at LGI for their superb care and the transplant service coordinators' professionalism in allowing Tom's own last act of service to others in donating his kidneys.

"The family would also like to promote people registering on the organ donation site and to talk to close relatives about this registration."