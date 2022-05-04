A civic reception and open-top bus parade will take place on Wednesday to celebrate Rotherham United's promotion.

The club clinched a return to the Championship as runners-up from League One with a 2-0 victory against Gillingham on Saturday. It is the fourth time in nine seasons that the club has won promotion.

As a tribute to fans for their support throughout their 2021/22 campaign, a celebration will see the team and coaching staff travel from the New York Stadium, calling at Parkgate Shopping centre, before arriving at Rotherham Town Hall for a special reception.

The event will allow supporters to join in the party.

Rotherham United's players celebrate winning promotion Credit: PA images

When is the parade happening?

The parade starts at the New York Stadium at around 4.30pm, before heading to Parkgate Shopping centre for around 4.50pm and returning to Rotherham Town Hall at around 5.45pm.

The full timings are as follows:

4.30pm: Open-top bus leaves the New York Stadium

4.50pm: Bus arrives at Parkgate Shopping centre for a meet-and-greet with fans

5:20pm: Bus leaves Parkgate

5.45pm: Parade arrives at Rotherham Town Hall for another meet-and-greet with fans and speeches from club management and the Mayor of Rotherham

What road closures will be in place?

Road closures will be in place around the town hall (from 4pm to 7pm) for Ship Hill, Moorgate Street, The Crofts, Douglas Street, Stanley Street, Wilfred Street, Grove Road, Quarry Hill, Downs Row, and Snail Hill.