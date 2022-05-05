£2m cannabis factory discovered on Leeds street

A large-scale cannabis factory, estimated to have a yearly turnover of around £2 million, has been discovered by police in Leeds.

Officers raided houses on a street in Woodhouse when they found the illegal operation. Three people were arrested at the scene.

A police spokesperson said:

"Officers from Inner North West NPT executed three Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants on one street in Woodhouse. Once entry had been gained, a large-scale cannabis factory was found and three arrests were made.

"These were for the production of cannabis, abstracting electricity and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

"Early estimates put the factory's yearly turnover at approximately £2million."