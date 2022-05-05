A fundraising appeal has been launched for the three children of a woman whose body was found along with that of her partner in a Lincolnshire market town.

Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered dead at the property on George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday, 1 May.

Police have yet to say how they died but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police are not looking for anyone else over the deaths of Diana Gabaliene and Deividas Gabalis. Credit: Facebook

Ms Gabaliene, who worked for a care company and was a popular member of a local martial arts club, had three children.

A crowdfunding appeal has now been set up online to support them and pay for funeral costs. It has already raised more than £6,000.

Organiser Lina Lukše posted: "Our beloved friend, sister and mother, Diana Gabaliene, left us all with the greatest pain and incurable wounds. Our angel flew away, raising her wings high, too early and against her will.

"No one thought that our meeting, message or conversation was going to be the last.

"She wanted to live, to create and to share. She wanted to be loved. She didn't have enough time to make her dreams come true. She didn't have enough time to teach her children things that only a loving mother could teach."

The couple were found dead on George Street, Sleaford. Credit: MEN Media

She said financial support was "sorely needed" to help her "beloved children begin a new phase in their lives".

"The money will be used to cover the funeral expenses and the rest will be handed over to Diana’s sister (the children's godmother) who will take care of the children," she added.

Police were called to the property after reports of people being injured.

Investigations at the scene have continued and the results of post mortem tests are expected in the coming days.