Trial of Killamarsh murders suspect Damien Bendall postponed

The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children has been postponed.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September.

The murder charges allege Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.

Damien Bendall

Bendall had been due to face trial on Monday 9 May at Derby Crown Court.

But at a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Thursday, that date was broken.

The defendant appeared by video-link from custody at Wakefield prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney set another hearing for 26 May at the Old Bailey.

He identified a potential new trial date in Derby from 4 October, to be confirmed later.Bendall was further remanded into custody.