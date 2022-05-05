Skip to content

Trial of Killamarsh murders suspect Damien Bendall postponed

Bendall is accused of the murders of (clockwise from top left) Terri Harris, Lacey Bennett, Connie Gent and John Paul Bennett

The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children has been postponed.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September.

The murder charges allege Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.

Damien Bendall

Bendall had been due to face trial on Monday 9 May at Derby Crown Court.

But at a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Thursday, that date was broken.

The defendant appeared by video-link from custody at Wakefield prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney set another hearing for 26 May at the Old Bailey.

He identified a potential new trial date in Derby from 4 October, to be confirmed later.Bendall was further remanded into custody.