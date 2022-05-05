What to expect as election counting begins in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Analysis from ITV News Calendar's Political Correspondent Harry Horton as polls close in the local elections

It's been a low-key local election period, dominated (as local elections often are) by national issues such as the cost of living, lockdown parties and the war in Ukraine. Turnout could be as low as 30%.

Nevertheless, these elections should give us a snapshot of where politics is at in our region ahead of a general election in the next two years.

Labour performed fairly well in this set of local elections back in 2018, getting around 35% of the vote share nationally. It means the party is defending a lot of seats this year, so making gains is difficult. The party will hope to fend off the Lib Dems in Hull and retain control of the council there.

In Kirklees and Sheffield, Labour are battling hard to stay in power, where both councils are currently under NOC.

The Conservatives are going out their way to manage expectations. Some party officials have told me they expect these local elections to be a disaster. If the party can hold ground in North East Lincolnshire, gain a seat or two in Lincoln and perform relatively well in North Yorkshire it will consider it a good election period.

The polls closed at 10pm Credit: PA Images

The Green Party are hoping to do well in Kirklees, Sheffield and potentially North Yorkshire too. One party figure told me they thought there was a chance the Greens could become the official opposition in North Yorkshire.

If the elections go as bad as the Tories fear, that's certainly a possibility.

The Lib Dems have their eyes on seats in Hull and Sheffield in particular, but are hopeful of picking up votes all over Yorkshire.

Sheffield politics is always tricky to predict. The city is a three-way battleground between Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens. One Lib Dem campaigner told me today "normally I can have a good guess, this year it's all over the place."

The South Yorkshire Mayoral result should be announced late on Friday afternoon. Labour's Oliver Coppard is the strong favourite. If he doesn't win, Labour will have had a truly terrible election.

The Yorkshire Party have mounted a strong campaign, partly inspired by their strong third-place finish in last year's West Yorkshire mayoral contest. And pockets of South Yorkshire will provide decent backing to the Tories, Lib Dems and Green Party.

By Friday evening, when the dust has settled, we should have some indication of where politics is heading in our region. But don't expect any earthquakes.