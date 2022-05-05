A woman who burgled the house of her dead neighbour the day after watching his funeral procession has been jailed.

Leanne Hunter, 27, stole a number of items of sentimental value as well as £200 in cash when she raided 65-year-old David Butler's home in Hull.

She took his wife's death certificate and a marriage certificate, Hull Crown Court heard.

The court heard she would have known that Mr Butler's home was empty because she had seen mourners lining the street on the day of his funeral.Mr Butler's daughter, Melanie, said: "It was disgusting. We were still in the process of clearing the house out. We are still in the grieving process."Hunter, 27, of Fifth Avenue, admitted burglary on 4 March.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, said that Mr Butler had died two weeks earlier and the family was in the process of sorting through his property. Hunter, a drug addict, originally claimed that she saw the funeral procession and "did not put two and two together".

But Miss Turner said: "It's certain that she would have known that the deceased had passed away and the property was empty,.

"Beds in two bedrooms were flipped over as though she was looking for stuff."

A neighbour looked at CCTV and spotted Hunter entering the house empty-handed but leaving with a holdall of Mr Butler's belongings.Hunter later claimed she took the items out of "curiosity".Nick Peacock, mitigating, said Hunter did not remember a great deal about the incident because she was on amphetamine at the time.

Judge John Thackray QC told Hunter: "You asserted that, although you saw the funeral procession, you didn't realise that the occupier of the house that you burgled was recently deceased.

"I do not accept that. It's the inevitable inference that you knew very well that the occupier had recently died and you targeted it for that very reason."You deliberately targeted the premises of a person you knew had recently died. All offences of dwelling house burglary are serious but this is a particularly mean offence."Hunter was jailed for two years and four months.