The deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in a house in Lincolnshire are being treated as a case of murder-suicide, police have said.

Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered dead at the property on George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday, 1 May.

Det Insp Andy McWatt, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This is a very sad incident, which, following post mortems, we are treating as a murder-suicide.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this enquiry and will prepare a file for the coroner."

Police were called to the property following reports of injuries. The couple were found dead on arrival.

The couple were found dead on George Street, Sleaford. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Gabaliene, who worked for a care company, was a popular member of a local martial arts club. The couple, who were originally from Lithuania, had three children.

A crowdfunding appeal has now been set up online to support them and pay for funeral costs. It has already raised almost £9,000.

Organiser Lina Lukše posted: "Our beloved friend, sister and mother, Diana Gabaliene, left us all with the greatest pain and incurable wounds. Our angel flew away, raising her wings high, too early and against her will."

Diana was a member of Sleaford Fight Academy. Credit: Sleaford Fight Academy

Det Insp Andy McWatt added: "I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we have carried out our inquiries.

"Both Diana and Deividas lived in the community and we have seen how they will be missed. We have family liaison officers working with their families and we ask their privacy is now respected."