Counting of the votes in the Sheffield City Council election was delayed after police were called to reports of a man threatening staff at a polling station.

The local authority was one of 11 across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire where elections took place on Thursday, 5 May.

But volunteers at the English Institute of Sport had to wait to begin counting after an incident at the Community Room polling station on Westminster Crescent, in Fulwood, after the vote had closed.

A council spokesperson said: "At 10.25pm on Thursday 5 May 2022, police were called to the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood to reports that a man had threatened polling station staff after the polling station had closed.

"The issue was resolved, however the ballot box delivery to the count venue was delayed. The box has arrived and is being processed but it has caused a minor delay in the proceedings."

A third of Sheffield Council's 84 seats on Sheffield's council were contested in Thursday's vote.

Once again, with no party gaining an outright majority, the council is under no overall control.