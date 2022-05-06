A dog which left a seven-year-old boy needing plastic surgery after an attack in West Yorkshire has not yet been found.

Freddie Turner was playing with friends in a garden in South Kirkby, near Wakefield, when he was mauled.He underwent plastic surgery and is now recovering, but despite two further reported attacks, the dog has not been traced.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The council dog warden was notified and both the police and dog warden made an extensive area search, with a number of addresses checked, but the dog was not located."

Freddie was playing in a friend's garden when the dog got in on 20 April.

His father, Nik, said: "It chased them around the front garden, so they’ve run into the back garden to go into the back of the property, and the dog’s jumped up and grabbed hold of Freddie and pulled him into the middle of the garden and tried tearing him to bits."

Freddie suffered a number of bite wounds. Credit: MEN Media

Freddie suffered puncture wounds to his shoulder, chest and his back and a cut under his arm which needed stitches.

"He keeps reliving it, and if he sees a big dog he tries to hide," Nik said.The incident was one of three dog attacks in the space of a week in the area.

A 62-year-old man was bitten in Mill Close, just minutes after Freddie was attacked in Holmsley Avenue.

West Yorkshire Police received a further report a person had been injured by a dog on nearby Mill Lane on 26 April.

The attack was one of three in the same area in the space of a week. Credit: MEN Media

The force said the dog was taken away by two males following the incident on Mill Close and enquiries were being made to identify the owner.Insp Nick Drinkall, of Wakefield District Patrol Team, said: "We understand that these incidents are causing concern in the local community and I would like to reassure residents that we are working with the dog warden to locate this dog and identify its owner."If anyone believes they have seen this dog they are urged to report this to us as soon as they can. We will not tolerate people allowing their dogs to be dangerously out of control and will take action."