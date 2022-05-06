Liberal Democrats win control of Hull council from Labour

The Liberal Democrats have won overall control of Hull Council, toppling Labour for the first time since 2011.

It was a slim majority for the party who won 29 seats to Labour's 27.

Leader Cllr Mike Ross claimed the win as "fantastic for the city."

He added: "What the public said loud and clear is they wanted to see change and by voting for the Liberal Democrats they can do that."

The night also saw Cllr John Fareham, Hull's only Conservative, ousted by Labour's Sarah Harper.

But as Labour goes into opposition, leader Cllr Darren Hale said it's important for them to hold the Liberal Democrats to account.

He added the loss for Labour was "very disappointing."