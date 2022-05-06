Live
Local elections 2022: The results in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Thousands of people went to the polls in local elections across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Thursday, 5 May.
In Yorkshire there were metropolitan borough council elections in Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield.
There was a district council election in Lincoln and unitary authority elections in Hull and North East Lincolnshire.
In each of the above local authority areas, only a third of seats were being contested, with the remaining two thirds of councillors retaining their seats.
But an all-out election took place at North Yorkshire County Council. That means that all 90 council seats were up for grabs. The newly elected councillors will serve the first four years of a new single council authority in North Yorkshire.
Finally, there was a mayoral election in South Yorkshire. Labour's Dan Jarvis announced last September that he would not be seeking re-election.
Counts are taking place at different times, some overnight and some during the day on Friday. Below are the election results as they are declared.
Local authority areas appear in alphabetical order.
Barnsley
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Labour hold
Bradford
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Not yet declared
Calderdale
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Not yet declared
Hull
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Lib Dem gain
Kirklees
Was: Minority Labour controlled
Result: Not yet declared
Leeds
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Not yet declared
Lincoln
Was: Labour controlled
Result: Labour hold
North East Lincolnshire
Was: Conservative
Result: Conservative hold
North Yorkshire
Was: Conservative
Result: Not yet declared
Sheffield
Was: No overall control (Labour/Green co-operative)
Result: No overall control
Wakefield
Was: Labour
Result: Not yet declared
South Yorkshire Mayoral Election
Winner: Not yet declared