Local elections 2022: The results in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Thousands of people went to the polls in local elections across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Thursday, 5 May.

In Yorkshire there were metropolitan borough council elections in Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield.

There was a district council election in Lincoln and unitary authority elections in Hull and North East Lincolnshire.

In each of the above local authority areas, only a third of seats were being contested, with the remaining two thirds of councillors retaining their seats.

But an all-out election took place at North Yorkshire County Council. That means that all 90 council seats were up for grabs. The newly elected councillors will serve the first four years of a new single council authority in North Yorkshire.

Finally, there was a mayoral election in South Yorkshire. Labour's Dan Jarvis announced last September that he would not be seeking re-election.

Counts are taking place at different times, some overnight and some during the day on Friday. Below are the election results as they are declared.

Local authority areas appear in alphabetical order.

Barnsley

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Labour hold

Bradford

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Not yet declared

Calderdale

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Not yet declared

Hull

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Lib Dem gain

Kirklees

Was: Minority Labour controlled

Result: Not yet declared

Leeds

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Not yet declared

Lincoln

Was: Labour controlled

Result: Labour hold

North East Lincolnshire

Was: Conservative

Result: Conservative hold

North Yorkshire

Was: Conservative

Result: Not yet declared

Sheffield

Was: No overall control (Labour/Green co-operative)

Result: No overall control

Wakefield

Was: Labour

Result: Not yet declared

South Yorkshire Mayoral Election

Winner: Not yet declared