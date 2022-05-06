A married police community support officer who abused his position to have sexual relationships with three women has been jailed.

"Predatory" Simon Smith, who worked for Humberside Police, initiated sexual contact with the vulnerable women while on duty before trying to cover it up when colleagues investigated him, Hull Crown Court heard.

Jonathan Sandiford QC, prosecuting, said that Smith groomed the women while wearing uniform and used his police office at Howden as a base for his activities.

Smith, 49, of Gilberdyke, admitted three offences of misconduct in public office and one of perverting the course of justice. He was jailed for two years and ten months.

PCSO Simon Smith arriving at court for a previous hearing. Credit: MEN Media

After the hearing, Humberside Police's head of professional standards, Det Supt Matt Baldwin, said: "As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.

"I want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery and courage in supporting the investigation, as without their assistance, the result today would not have been possible.

"Smith’s actions were utterly reprehensible and we will absolutely not tolerate, accept or condone this kind of behaviour, that ultimately can undermine the public’s confidence in us as Humberside Police and in policing."

He added: "Smith's devious and repulsive behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect.

"We will always thoroughly investigate any misconduct within the force and I want to make very clear that there are no exceptions."