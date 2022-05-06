Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Keighley.

The incident happened at Denby Court, a cul-de-sac in Oakworth, shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday, 5 May.

A Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian turned on to Denby Court from Tim Lane and was travelling in an easterly direction when it collided with a the male pedestrian, causing him fatal injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.