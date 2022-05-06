Police are carrying out investigations at a cemetery in Barnsley following reports of a grave being "disturbed".

Officers were called to Carlton Cemetery, off Church Street, on Monday, 2 May, after concerns were raised by a passer-by.

It is understood there were reports of the plot being partially dug up.

A police tent at the site. Credit: ITV News

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found disturbance to a grave within the cemetery that was not part of any pre-planned activity"We are working closely with Barnsley Council and other specialists to determine exactly what has taken place.

"The family connected to the grave are aware of the work being carried out and are being supported by officers."

There were reports of the grave being partially dug up. Credit: ITV News

A forensic tent remains in place at the scene, but people are still able to access the cemetery to visit graves.